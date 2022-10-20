NORWICH — Ryan Gruczka didn't have anything to prove coming into the ECC boys cross country championship meet at Norwich Golf Course.
The Stonington High senior has already carved out a stellar running career complete with individual long-distance first places in indoor and outdoor state track meets. As a junior last season, he was a key member of the Bears' two state track championships.
But Gruczka had something to prove to himself on Thursday, returning to the scene of his scariest and lowest moment. Running solidly in second place in last year's ECC cross country meet, he mysteriously lost all of his energy and body control in the last 150 yards, finally falling and crawling the last 20 yards, dropping from second to 16th place.
"I wanted to get revenge on the course," Gruczka said of the hilly 3.1-mile grassy path. "I've run well in big track meets, but I thought a lot of what happened last year in the week coming into this meet. I told myself I had to stay strong and fight through any tough stretches or mental blocks if I felt tired."
Gruczka not only avoided any maladies or falls, he dominated from start to finish. Taking the lead in the first half mile, Gruczka ran away from the pack to win in 16:45, 12 seconds faster than second-place Noah Fant of East Lyme and a good two minutes quicker than his difficult finish a year ago.
Competing in temperatures in the upper 50s Thursday, Gruczka and his ECC opponents ran in more comfortable climate than a year ago when it was pushing 70. Gruczka is the first Stonington runner to win the ECC since Mark Brissette in 2002.
Four runners in the field of 104 were clocked in less than 17 minutes. Handicapping the race, Gruczka expected a possible win based on times in regular-season meets.
"I'm on friendly terms with some top runners, and I welcomed them to run with me," Gruczka said. "It was not my plan to lead early. I usually like to run in a pack, but today I felt good, took the lead very early and ran out in front. I looked back a couple of times and I was comfortably ahead. I set my own pace."
Gruczka didn't stumble at any point. Based on his clutch performances at the ECC, state and New England level in track distance racing, he chalked up last year's ECC cross country collapse as an aberration.
"It was a scary moment that was tough to explain, but that day doesn't define me," he said. "I was happy to put it behind me."
Gruczka now sets his sights on adding a state cross country title to his individual files. Landing a Division I college offer for his distance running is also on his agenda.
"I feel fortunate to have some Division I programs, including Ivy League schools, talking to me," Gruczka said. "I hope to make a decision later in 2022."
