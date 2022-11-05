NORTH SCITUATE — Chariho High's Will Steere finished 34th at the boys state cross country championship meet on Saturday at Ponaganset.
Steere covered the 3.1-mile course in 17:11 as the Chargers placed 12th as a team with 316 points.
Other scorers for the Chargers were Austin Thorp (42nd, 17:28), Jared Peltier (76th, 18:23), Zach Wojcik (92nd, 18:54 and Tom Golas (105th, 19:27).
St. Raphael's Devan Kipyego won the race in 15:39. Hendricken captured the team title with 46 points. La Salle was second with 89. La Salle or Hendricken has won the state title for the last 15 years.
— Keith Kimberlin
