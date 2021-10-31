NORTH SCITUATE — Westerly High placed two runners in the top seven and finished fourth in the Class C boys cross country meet Saturday at Ponaganset High.
Jake Serra was the first Westerly runner across the line, placing second in 16:43. Nick Cozzolino was sixth in 16:56.
Westerly's other scorers were Jake Delicato (23rd, 18:03), Joey Murdock (31st, 18:28) and Brandon Tallardy (38th, 19:00).
St. Raphael Academy's Devan Kipyego won the race in 16:25.
Westerly finished with 100 points, good for fourth. Smithfield was first with 58 points, and St. Raphael Academy (60) was second.
With its result, Westerly qualified for the state championship meet as a team. That race is next Saturday at Ponaganset High.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.