WESTERLY — Jake Serra finished first and the Westerly High boys cross country team beat Narragansett, 30-37, on Saturday at the Bradford Preserve.
Serra turned in a time of 17:54 on the 3.1-mile course. Tanner Kelley was second (17:58), and Nick Cozzolino took third (18:31.
Westerly's other two scorers were Brandon Tallardy (fifth, 19:12) and Jake Delicato (ninth, 20:34).
Westerly is 5-3 in the league, and Narragansett dropped to 4-4. Prout was also scheduled to compete, but dropped out Friday. It has not been determined when the race with the Crusaders will take place.
Westerly next competes in the Class meet on Nov. 7 at Ponaganset.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.