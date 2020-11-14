NORTH SCITUATE — Westerly High's Jake Serra placed 42nd at the RIIL boys cross country state championship meet Saturday at Ponaganset.
Serra, a junior, finished with a time of 17:10.24 on the 3.1-mile course.
Westerly placed 12th as a team with 296 points. La Salle took the team title with 24 followed by Hendricken with 60.
Nick Cozzolino placed 50th in 17:30.48. Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Tanner Kelly (54th, 17:36.31), Brandon Tallardy (84th, 18:31.31) and Jake Delicato (105th, 19:11.60).
La Salle's Jack McLoughlin won the race in 15:27.33.
— Keith Kimberlin
