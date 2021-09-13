WESTERLY — Westerly High's Jake Serra topped the field, but the Bulldogs split their Southern Division boys cross country season opener Monday at Chariho High.
Serra turned in a time of 15:20 on the 3.1-mile course. Nick Cozzolino placed third in 15:30.
Westerly defeated Narragansett, 25-32, but lost to Prout, 27-28.
Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Jake Delicato (ninth, 16:24), Joey Murdock (12th, 17:28) and Brandon Tallardy (13th, 17:59).
Westerly competes again next Tuesday at Exeter-West Greenwich with West Warwick and Rogers at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
