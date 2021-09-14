PLAINFIELD — Plainfield put four of the first six runners across the line and beat Wheeler High, 22-33, in the ECC Division IV boys cross country season opener for both teams Tuesday.
Cam Conway was the top Wheeler finisher, placing third in 20:35 on the 3.1-mile course.
Trevor Scarchilli finished fifth in 22:28. The other Wheeler scorers were Jayson Krysiewicz (seventh, 24:07), Evan Browne (eighth, 26:06) and Kai Grijalva (10th, 30:10).
Wheeler next races at Tourtellotte on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
