PLAINFIELD — Plainfield had five of the first seven runners across the line and beat Wheeler High, 18-40, in boys cross country meet on Friday.
Freshman Cam Conway was Wheeler's top runner placing fourth on the 3.1-mile course in 20:06. Michael O'Gara placed sixth in 21:28. Wheeler's other scorers were Ben Dobley (10th, 22:10), Jayson Krysiewicz (11th, 22:52) and John Tilinghast (11th, 22:52).
Plainfield's Jack Pothier won the race in 16:58.
Wheeler (1-2) next competes on Friday at St. Bernard at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
