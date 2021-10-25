SMITHFIELD — Chis Pendola paced Westerly High at the boys freshman state championships Monday at Deerfield Park.
Pendola finished the 4K course (2.5 miles) in 15:53.90, good for 43rd place.
Dylarn Tallardy (100th, 17:44.80), Roan Doyle (107th, 17:55.60) and Noah Roberts (115th, 18:27.30) also competed for Westerly.
Logan Halliwel of Lincoln won the race in 13:28.80.
Bishop Hendricken captured the team crown with 72 points. La Salle (110) was second. Westerly did not have enough runners for a team score.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.