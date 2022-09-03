SMITHFIELD — Chariho High's Jared Peltier finished 16th in his race during the Injury Fund boys cross country meet on Saturday at Deerfield Park.
Peltier turned in a time of 18:30 on the 3.1-mile course. Others who competed for the Chargers were Zach Wojcik (27th, 19:50), Cameron Eidam (34th, 20:40) and Charlie Anderson (41st, 21:13).
Chariho did not have enough runners for a team score.
Chariho next hosts Prout and South Kingstown on Sept. 12 at 5:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
