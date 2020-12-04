WESTERLY — For cross country runners it's often the hours spent running in the summer months leading up to the season that determine how things will go in the fall.
For Westerly High juniors Nick Cozzolino and Jake Serra, the hard work they put in during that time paid big dividends this season.
Serra and Cozzolino were both second-team All-Southern Division selections and third-team Class B selections with teammate Tanner Kelly.
All-Division selections are based on a formula resulting from performances during the dual meet season. Class B honors are determined by the finish in that race. The first seven runners are first team, the second seven are second team and the next seven third team.
Serra was the team's top finisher in five of the six races he ran. He finished eighth at the Class B race at Ponaganset High in 17:21.23 and shaved almost 11 seconds off his time on the same course at the state meet with a 17:10.24 to place 42nd. Serra has a good shot at running under 17 minutes next season.
"He had a really great year. From where he was last year, he really put in the time during the summer," Westerly coach Dave Federico said. "He really improved. And he was really consistent from week to week."
Cozzolino ran in the second or third spot most of the season for the Bulldogs. He placed 13th at the Class B race (17:48.41) and was 50th at the state meet (17:30.48), an improvement of almost 18 seconds on the same course.
"Just another hard worker from start to finish," Federico said. "He's mentally tough and he really improved from last year to this year."
In addition to earning Class B honors, Kelly was third-team All-Southern Division. Kelly, a senior, ran a 17:30.71 at the Class B race, good for 10th, and finished 54th at the state meet (17:36.31).
"He was solid throughout the season," Federico said.
Westerly finished 5-4 in the dual meet season. The Bulldogs were second at the Class B race and 12th at the state meet.
