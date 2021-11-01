MANCHESTER — Stonington High's Jason Morse finished 119th in the Class M boys cross country meet at Wickham Park on Monday.
Morse had a time of 21:43 on the 3.1-mile course. Stonington's Chris O'Dell was 120th (21:48) and Emerson Baltrukonic was 151st (24:51).
Stonington's Ryan Gruczka, the team's top runner who collapsed in the ECC championship meet on Oct. 28, did not compete.
Stonington did not have enough finishers for a team score. Suffield's Griffin Mandirola won the race in 16:41. Joel Barlow was the top team with 96 points.
— Keith Kimberlin
