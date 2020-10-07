NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High freshman Cam Conway finished fifth, but the Lions lost to Griswold, 16-46, in a boys cross country meet Wednesday.
Conway finished in 20:15 on the 3.1-mile course, improving his time by 30 seconds from his first varsity meet last week.
Griswold's Michael Strain won the race in 17:52.
Other scorers for Wheeler were Michael O'Gara (10th, 21:56), Evan Browne (12th, 23:18), Ben Dobley (14th, 23:29) and Jayson Krysewicz (15th, 24:26).
Wheeler next travels to Plainfield on Friday for a 4:30 p.m. meet.
— Keith Kimberlin
