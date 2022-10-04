STONINGTON — Ryan Gruczka finished first but Stonington High lost to Montville, 22-39, in an ECC Division III boys cross country meet on Tuesday.
Gruczka completed the 3.1-mile course in 16:20. Other scorers for the Bears were Brady deCastro (fifth, 19:46), Collin Scherer (10th, 21:52), Emerson Baltrukonis (12th, 22:51) and Michel Rodriguez (15th, 25:06).
Stonington (0-5, 0-2 ECC Division III) concludes the dual meet portion of its season at St. Bernard on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. Windham will also be competing.
— Keith Kimberlin
