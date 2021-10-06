KILLINGLY — Stonington High's Ryan Gruczka finished first and the Bears picked up a pair of boys cross country victories Tuesday at Owen Bell Park.
Gruczka covered the 3.1-mile course in 17:18.
Jason Morse was the next Stonington scorer, placing 12th in 21:18.
Other scorers for Stonington were Matthew Goulart (15th, 24:54), Emerson Baltrukonis (16th, 24:55) and Anthony Marchigiano (21st, 29:17).
Stonington (4-5, 1-1 ECC Division II) beat Killingly, 15-50, and St. Bernard, 15-50. Neither team had enough runners for a team score. Stonington lost to Bacon Academy, 20-43.
Stonington competes in the Wickham Park Invitational in Manchester, Conn., on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
