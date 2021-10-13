STONINGTON — Ryan Gruczka won the race, but the Stonington High boys cross country team suffered a pair of defeats in an ECC Division II meet on Tuesday.
Gruczka completed the 3.1-mile course in 17:02. Stonington lost to Ledyard, 23-36, and Waterford, 20-43.
The junior has finished first in three straight ECC meets.
Jason Morse was the second Stonington runner across the line, finishing 13th in 24:02. Other scorers for the Bears were Chris O'Dell (16th, 21:07), Emerson Baltrukonic (27th, 25:16) and Matthew Hyrn (35th, 27:30).
Stonington ended the regular season 4-7, 1-3 Division II. The Bears will next compete in the ECC cross country championships on Oct. 21 at Norwich Golf Course at 1:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
