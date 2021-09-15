EAST LYME — Stonington High's Ryan Gruczka finished second as the Bears opened the season with a win and two losses in an ECC boys cross country quad meet on Tuesday.
Grucka finished with a time of 17:21 on the 3.1-mile course.
Stonington defeated Windham, 15-50, but lost to East Lyme, 19-44, and Woodstock, 20-43.
Other scorers for the Bears were Chris O'Dell (26th, 22:22), Emerson Baltrukonis (29th, 22:57), Matthew Goulart (39th, 25:29) and Anthony Marchigiano (46th, 31:06).
Stonington next competes on Tuesday at Haley Farm State Park in Groton with Fitch, NFA and St. Bernard at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.