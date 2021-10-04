WOOD RIVER JCT. — Joe Golas finished second overall as the Chariho High boys cross country team defeated West Warwick, 17-46, but lost to Narragansett, 25-30, in a Southern Division tri-meet Monday.
Golas finished the 2.85-mile course at Chariho in 15:13. Cole Rinne (16:18) and Austin Thorpe (16:20) finished fifth and sixth, respectively, for the Chargers (5-3, 5-3 Southern Division).
Also scoring for Chariho were Kyle Ackroyd (ninth, 16:32) and Will Steere (11th, 16:44).
Narragansett improved to 4-3, 4-3. West Warwick is 2-4, 2-4.
Chariho next competes in the Manhattan College Invitational on Saturday.
— Ken Sorensen
