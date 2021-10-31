NORTH SCITUATE — Joe Golas finished ninth and the Chariho High boys cross country team placed a close second in the Class B meet Saturday at Ponaganset High.
Golas finished with a time of 17:08 on the 3.1-mile course. Chariho compiled 92 points. Lincoln took first with 89.
Other scorers for the Chargers were Cole Rinne (13th, 17:21), Kyle Ackroyd (19th, 17:41), Austin Thorpe (20th, 17:42) and Will Steere (31st, 18:18).
Chariho will next compete in the state championship meet on Saturday at Ponaganset.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.