NORTH SCITUATE — Chariho High's Joe Golas finished 22nd and the Chargers tied for 10th at the boys cross country state championship meet Saturday at Ponaganset High.
Golas completed the 3.1-mile course in 16:34, trailing Westerly's Jake Serra by .04 seconds for the final spot for third-team All-State honors.
Chariho finished with 260 points, as did St. Raphael Academy. Hendricken won the meet with 62, and Cumberland was second with 125.
Cole Rinne placed 41st in 17:05. Other scorers for the Chargers were Kyle Ackroyd (54th, 17:25), Austin Thorp (59th, 17:33) and Will Steere (109th, 18:31).
St. Raphael Academy's Devan Kipyego won the race in 15:32.
— Keith Kimberlin
