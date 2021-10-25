SMITHFIELD — Tom Golas led the way for the Chariho High boys cross country team, finishing 67th at the freshman state championships Monday at Deerfield Park.
Golas finished the 4K course (2.5 miles) with a time of 16:34.40. Logan Halliwell of Lincoln won the race in 13:28.80.
Golas was followed by Charger teammates Alex Connolly (73rd, 16:49.70), Charlie Allenson (96th, 17:38.70), Andie Valuk (97th, 17:39.80) and Cameron Eidam (106th, 17:55.10).
Chariho finished 12th in the team standings with 292 points. Bishop Hendricken (72) won the title. La Salle (110) was second.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.