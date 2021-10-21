NORWICH — A terrific race for second place was unfolding in the ECC boys cross country championship meet Thursday on the 3.1-mile hilly Norwich Golf Club course.
Stonington High's Ryan Gruczka was battling Griswold's Michael Strain and Plainfield's Jack Pothier for the spot. Gruczka was third at the 3-mile mark. East Lyme's Luke Anthony was well in control and ultimately won the race by 1:07 with a time of 16:20.
But Grucza lost control of his legs with 100 yards to go, began to run in slow motion, looked as pale as copy paper, staggered to stay upright and ultimately fell down with 60 feet to go, crawling the last few feet to touch his hand on the finish line.
It was a scary but courageous moment for the Bear junior, who was coherent enough in the final stages to decline help so he could finish the race.
"I was asked if I needed assistance but I didn't want to be disqualified," Gruczka said by phone later while waiting for a checkup at Backus Hospital in Norwich. "It's hard to explain but this has never happened to me before. I've seen videos of long-distance runners losing control of their bodies. After three miles, it felt like my legs wouldn't turn over. It was something I've never felt before."
His sudden episode caused him to finish 16th in 18:34, still good enough to qualify for All-ECC honors and one spot ahead of his 17th-place finish as a freshman two years ago.
Anthony's dominant performance led East Lyme to the title with 78 points, just ahead of Griswold, powered by the Strain triplets, with 84 and NFA with 86. Aside from Anthony's virtuoso run, most people in attendance were talking about Gruczka's courage.
Gruczka's mother said Ryan was feeling a little ill in the morning and experienced light-headed feelings near the end of the Wickham Invitational last weekend. The warm 75-degree weather on Thursday probably caused a little heat exhaustion, Ryan said.
Gruczka needed help to get through the finish chute and sit down under a tree. His parents, coach and trainer applied an ice pack to his neck and covered his body with a blanket. For the first time in memory, there was not an ambulance and EMT on site at the meet.
"The final 100 yards was like a dream when someone is chasing you and you can't move," Gruczka said. "My heart was pounding and I wanted to take a nap. I was told not to go to sleep. We were debating whether to call an ambulance."
Twenty minutes later, a trainer took him by golf cart to the Stonington team tent. He was unavailable for comment then.
He was diagnosed as well enough to go home but given a choice to go to the hospital in a precautionary measure for a routine checkup. When he got into his mom's car, he got sick, prompting a trip to convenience store for Gatorade before going to the hospital. He felt much better in the waiting room.
"If everything checks out OK, I'll take a day off and continue training," Gruczka said. "I have no idea what happened — maybe heat exhaustion or having a cold — but I remember everything. It's never happened before and it's not something you want to experience again. Thankfully, I'm a junior. I want to finish out strong on this course, which I think is harder than Wickham."
Stonington finished 11th as a team with 298 points. Chris O'Dell (57th, 21:17), Jason Morse (60th, 21:30), Emerson Baltrukonis (87th, 25:27) and Anthony Marchigiano (95th, 29:32) rounded out the Bear scorers.
Wheeler placed 13th out of 13 scoring teams, paced by Cam Conway's 54th place finish in 20:58. Trevor Scarchilli was 59th (21:27). Wheeler's other scorers were Jayson Krysiewidz (79th, 23:27), Evan Browne (84th, 25:02) and Nate Dobley (96th, 29:37).
In the ECC girls race, Wheeler finished 11th out of 11 scoring teams with 340 points. East Lyme was first with 37 and Woodstock Academy second with 52. Woodstock's Linsey Arends won the race in 20:21.
Lucy Smith was Wheeler's top finisher in 40th place in 25:52. Other Wheeler scorers were Carissa Browne (63rd, 28:26), Rose Tardiff (76th, 32:11), Riley Grijalva (77th, 32:19) and Kiara Korten (80th, 37:42).
Stonington started just four runners and didn't score. Molly Neale was the first Stonington runner across the line placing 67th in 29:09. The other Stonington finishers were Mia Pisani (68th, 29:12), Madline DeLaura (75th, 32:00) and Aislin Maloney (79th, 36:53).
