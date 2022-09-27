EXETER — Westerly High's Jake Delicato finished first and the Bulldogs earned their first win of the season in a Southern Division boys cross country meet Tuesday.
Delicato completed the 3.1-mile course in 18:39. Westerly beat Exeter-West Greenwich, 23-32, but lost to South Kingstown, 24-32.
Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Camden Kelly (sixth, 20:226), Roan Doyle (eighth, 20:41), Noah Roberts (11th, 21:08) and Oscar McLaughlin (14th, 22:52).
Westerly (1-5, 1-5 Southern Division) closes out the dual meet season on Tuesday hosting Narragansett and Prout at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
