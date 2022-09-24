WARWICK — Westerly High's Jake Delicato finished 58th in the Varsity 2 race at the Ocean State Invitational boys cross country meet on Saturday at Goddard Park.
Delicato completed the 3.1-mile course in 18:13. Westerly placed 34th as a team with 834 points.
Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Camden Kelly (178th, 20:20), Roan Doyle (232nd, 21:17), Oscar McLaughlin (238th, 21:31) and Noah Roberts (271st, 22:39).
Westerly travels to Exeter-West Greenwich on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. meet. South Kingstown will also be competing.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.