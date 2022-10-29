NORTH SCITUATE — Westerly High's Jake Delicato placed 19th at the Class C boys cross country meet Saturday at Ponaganset.
Delicato finished with a time of 17:21 on the 3.1-mile course. Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Noah Roberts (37th, 18:38), Roan Doyle (56th, 19:27), Camden Kelly (66th, 20:27) and Oscar McLaughlin (74th, 21:45).
Westerly finished ninth with 244 points. St. Raphael Academy was first with 58. St. Ray's Devan Kipyego won the race in 15:06.
Westerly's Delicato next competes in the state championship meet at Ponaganset on Saturday at 1 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
