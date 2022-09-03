SMITHFIELD — Jake Delicato placed 13th and the Westerly High boys cross country team finished fifth in its race at the Injury Fund meet on Saturday.
Delicato completed the 3.1-mile course at Deerfield Park in 19:07. Westerly finished with 135 points. East Greenwich was first with 24.
Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Roan Doyle (33rd, 21:17), Camden Kelly (35th, 21:25), Kyle Andrews (39th, 22:36) and Noah Roberts (47th, 23:39).
Westerly next hosts Rogers and West Warwick on Sept. 12 at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
