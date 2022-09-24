WARWICK — Stonington High's Brady deCastro finished 190th in the Varsity 2 race at the Ocean State Invitational boys cross country race on Saturday at Goddard Park.
He completed the 3.1-mile race in 20:34. Other scorers for the Bears were Colin Scherer (260th, 22:27), Emerson Baltrukonis (282nd, 24:10), Michel Rodriguez (286th, 25:00) and Henry Cooke (294th, 28:24).
Stonington was 39th in the race with 1,059 points.
Stonington next hosts Montville on Oct. 4 at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
