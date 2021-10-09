MANCHESTER, Conn. — Westerly High's Nick Cozzolino placed 29th in the Wickham Park Invitational on Saturday.
Cozzolino covered the 3.1-mile course in 17:44. Westerly placed 16th in the team scoring with 428 points. Avon, Conn., was first with 68.
Other Westerly scorers were Jake Delicato (63rd, 18:41), Jake Serra (82nd, 19:01), Joey Murdock (85th, 19:06) and Brandon Tallardy (179th, 21:08).
East Lyme's Luke Anthony won the race in 16:03.
Westerly next competes in the Portsmouth Invitational on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
