WESTERLY — Westerly High put the first two runners across the line and swept a Southern Division boys cross country tri-meet on Tuesday at the Bradford Preserve.
Nick Cozzolino covered the 3.1-mile course in 17:08, and Jake Serra was right behind in 17:09.
Westerly (3-1, 3-1 Southern Division) defeated Rogers, 18-43, and West Warwick, 18-39. Rogers and West Warwick are both 1-3, 1-3.
Westerly was not originally scheduled to have any home meets this season due to a possible wetland area on the course. But it was recently redesigned to avoid that area, which allowed for two home meets this season.
Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Jake Delicato (fifth, 18:34), Joey Murdock (seventh, 18:47) and Brandon Tallardy (ninth, 19:14).
Westerly will next compete at the Ocean State Invitational at Goddard Park in Warwick on Saturday at 9 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.