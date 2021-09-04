SMITHFIELD — Westerly High's Nick Cozzolino finished sixth in the Injury Fund Carnival boys cross country race Saturday at Deerfield Park.
Cozzolino, a senior, turned in a time of 17:23 on the 3.1-mile course.
Cumberland's Cole McCue won the race (16:32) as the Clippers had the first three runners across the line and took the team competition with 19 points. Westerly was third with 70.
Jake Delicato was Westerly's next runner finishing 13th (18:23). Others who scored for Westerly were Joey Murdock (24th, 19:12), Brandon Tallardy (29th, 19:54) and Elias Orphanides (45th, 24:22).
Westerly opens the season Sept. 13 at Chariho against Narragansett and Prout.
— Keith Kimberlin
