NORTH STONINGTON — Cam Conway finished first and Wheeler High defeated New London, 15-50, in an ECC Division IV boys cross country race on Tuesday.
New London only had three runners, which is not enough for a team score.
Conway posted a time of 19:41 on the 3.1-mile Wheeler course. Trevor Scarchilli was second in 19:53.
The other Wheeler scorers were Evan Brown (fourth, 21:48), Michael O'Gara (fifth, 22:03) and Jayson Krysiewicz (sixth, 22:26).
Wheeler (2-1, 2-1 ECC Division IV) runs at Putnam next Tuesday. Killingly will also compete.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.