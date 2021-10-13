PUTNAM — Wheeler High closed the cross country regular season with a pair of wins on Tuesday at Murphy Park.
Wheeler (4-1, 4-1 ECC Division IV) defeated Putnam and Killingly, both by 15-50 scores. Neither of the Lions' opponents had enough runners for a team score.
Cam Conway was the first Wheeler runner across the line on the 3.1-mile course, finishing second overall in 20:54. Trevor Scarchilli was third in 21:00. Other Wheeler scorers were Jayson Krysiewicz (fifth, 23:50), Evan Browne (seventh, 25:48) and Nate Dobley (eighth, 29:46).
Wheeler next competes in the ECC championships on Oct. 21 at Norwich Golf Course at 1:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.