NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High's Cam Conway finished first as the Lions beat Tourtellotte, 15-50, in an ECC Division IV boys cross country race Tuesday.
Conway covered the 3.1-mile distance in 20:39. Tourtellotte only had two runners.
Wheeler's other scorers were Trevor Scarchilli (second, 20:49), Michael O'Gara (fourth, 22:46), Jayson Krysiewicz (fifth, 23:23) and Evan Browne (sixth, 24:44).
The Lions (1-1, 1-1 Division IV) next run on Oct. 5 at New London at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
