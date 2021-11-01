MANCHESTER, Conn. — Wheeler High's Cam Conway finished 77th in the Class S boys cross country championship meet Saturday at Wickham Park.
Conway finished with a time of 21:27 on the 3.1-mile course.
Wheeler's Jayson Krysiewicz was 106th (23:19), Evan Browne 123rd (24:45) and Nate Dobley 142nd (26:36).
Wheeler did not have enough runners for a team score. Hale-Ray won the team title with 63 points. Hale-Ray's Sean Kennedy-Wonneb was the first runner across the line in 17:01.
— Keith Kimberlin
