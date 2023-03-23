WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's Austin Thorp didn't have a typical start to the boys cross country season this fall.
Runners usually put in quite a few miles during the summer months to build a foundation for the season. Then, as the season progresses, they alter the training in advance of the bigger meets at the end of the season.
But Thorp didn't have the opportunity to follow that protocol. An injury during the winter season prevented him from running outdoor track in the spring and limited his training in the summer.
"He was way behind," longtime Chariho coach Bill Haberek said.
But Thorp, a senior, found ways to overcome those challenges and wound up earning first-team Southern Division and second-team Class B honors for the Chargers.
The Southern Division honor is based on performances in the four league meets. The Class B honor is based on a runner's showing in the championship meet. Thorp finished eighth in 17:10.
"He was smart about what he did in terms of training. He started out riding a bike and had limited mileage. He had some bumps in the road, but he is the perfect example of coming back more determined and more hungry," Haberek said.
Senior Will Steere and junior Jared Peltier were second-team All-Southern Division.
Steere was slowed by issues with his shin during the season.
"He ran very well during the outdoor season, but the shin issue put him behind probably two to three weeks," Haberek said. "He's come a long way since his freshman year."
Steere finished 10th in Class B (17:21) to earn second-team honors, while Peltier was 16th (17:54) to earn third-team recognition.
"[Peltier] just decided he wanted to be a good distance runner," Haberek said. "Last year at the Nike meet he ran 20:30. This year he ran 18:15."
Junior Noah Dinucci and senior Zack Wojcik received Southern Division third-team recognition.
Chariho finished 7-1 in league meets, qualifying for the state meet as a team. The Chargers placed 12th. They were third in the Class B meet.
"I'm really happy with the season," Haberek said. "To qualify for the state meet out of the division was a real surprise."
