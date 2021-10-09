NEW YORK — Chariho High's Joe Golas finished 15th in the boys Varsity B race at the Manhattan Park Invitational on Saturday.
Golas completed the 2.5-mile course in 13:34. Cole Rinne was 44th in 14:28. Other scorers were Austin Thorpe (46th, 14:30), Kyle Ackryod (47th, 14:31) and Will Steere (62nd, 14:55).
Chariho was eighth in the team standings with 213 points. Walt Whitman (Bethesdea, Maryland) was first with 82. St. Raphael Academy's Devan Kipyego won the race in 12:39.
Chariho next competes in the Portsmouth Invitational on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
