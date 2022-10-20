PORTSMOUTH — Chariho High finished first in the East Bay Challenge boys cross country race on Thursday and the Chargers' Austin Thorp placed second.
Chariho compiled 37 points, and Portsmouth was second among the six teams with 59.
Thorp turned in a time of 17:03 on the 3.1-mile course at Glen Park. Prout's Blake Sykes was first in 17:00.
Other scorers for the Chargers were Will Steere (sixth, 17:45), Noah Dinucci (eighth, 18:22), Zach Wojcik (ninth, 18:38) and Cameron Eidam (13th, 18:46).
Chariho will next compete in the Class B meet on Oct. 29 at Ponaganset at 1 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
