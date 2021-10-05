WESTERLY — Westerly High closed the Southern Division boys cross country season with a split at the Bradford Preserve on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs defeated Exeter-West Greenwich, 16-45, but lost to South Kingstown, 26-29.
Jake Serra was the first Westerly runner across the line, covering the 3.1-mile course in 17:12 to finish third overall. Nick Cozzolino was fourth in 17:19.
Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Joey Murdock (seventh, 18:31) and Brandon Tallardy (10th, 19:43).
South Kingstown's Anthony Capalbo won the race in 16:42.
South Kingstown finished second in the league with a 7-1 record. EWG finished 0-8.
Westerly (4-4, 4-4) next competes in the Wickham Park Invitational in Manchester, Conn., on Saturday.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.