SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Westerly High opened the boys cross country season with a pair of wins and a loss at Curtis Corner Middle on Monday.
Westerly beat West Warwick, 17-43, and Exeter-West Greenwich, 17-46, but lost to South Kingstown, 21-38.
Nick Cozzolino placed third for the Bulldogs, completing the 3.1-mile course in 17:26, and Jacob Serra was fourth (17:49).
Westerly's other scorers were Tanner Kelly (ninth, 18:48), Owen McLaughlin (12th, 19:28) and Brandon Tallardy (16th, 19:57).
South Kingstown's Tony Capalbo won the race in 16:44.
Westerly next hosts Toll Gate and Rogers on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
