NORTH KINGSTOWN — Westerly High dropped a pair of Southern Division boys cross country races Tuesday at Ryan Park.
The Bulldogs lost to Chariho, 25-30, and North Kingstown, 20-38.
Westerly's Jake Serra placed fourth on the 2.85-mile course in 15:27. Nick Cozzolino was sixth in 15:35. Remaining scorers for the Bulldogs were Jake Delicato (11th, 16:09), Joey Murdock (15th, 16:34) and Brandon Tallardy (17th, 16:41).
North Kingstown's Jackson Borge set a course record with his winning time of 14:40.
Chariho moved to 4-2, 4-2 with the split. North Kingstown (6-0, 6-0 Southern Division) is in a strong position to claim another league title as it closes out the regular season next week against Prout and Rogers. The Skippers have won the league title eight times in the previous 10 seasons.
Westerly (3-3, 3-3) next travels to Exeter-West Greenwich on Monday at 4 p.m. South Kingstown will also be competing.
— Keith Kimberlin
