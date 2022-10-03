WESTERLY — Westerly High's boys cross country team dropped a pair of Southern Division races in its final dual meet of the season Monday at the Bradford Preserve.
Westerly (1-7, 1-7 Southern Division) lost to Prout, 19-38, and Narragansett, 22-33.
Westerly's Jake Delicato finished fifth on the 3.1-mile course in 18:06. Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Noah Roberts (ninth, 19:47), Camden Kelly (11th, 19:51), Roan Doyle (14th, 20:31) and Oscar McLaughlin (18th, 21:12).
Narragansett sophomore Cole Francis won the race in 16:59.
It was final home meet for seniors McLaughlin and Delicato.
The Bulldogs next compete in the Covered Bridge Invitational at Ponaganset on Saturday at 9 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
