WESTERLY —Westerly High dropped a pair of Southern Division boys cross country races to the league's top two teams Saturday at the Bradford Preserve.
Westerly lost to North Kingstown (7-0), 16-48, and Chariho (5-1), 19-38.
Jake Serra was Westerly's top runner, placing eighth on the 3.1-mile course in 17:50. Nick Cozzolino was 15th in 18:30. Westerly's other three scorers were Tanner Kelly (18th, 18:59), Brandon Tallardy (21st, 19:22) and Jake Delicato (27th, 20:46).
Chariho's Sullivan Cummins won the race in 16:51.
Westerly (4-3) next hosts Narragansett and Prout on Saturday at 10:45 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.