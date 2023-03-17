WESTERLY — Westerly High's Jake Delicato earned second-team All-Southern Division honors in boys cross country this season.
The senior finished in the top five in each league race for the Bulldogs. Southern Division recognition is based on a formula applied to league meets.
Delicato was also an academic All-State selection.
Westerly finished 1-7 in league meets and placed ninth at the Class S meet.
— Keith Kimberlin
