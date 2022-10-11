UNCASVILLE — Stonington High's Ryan Gruczka finished first and the Bears closed the ECC Division III boys cross country dual-meet season with a pair of wins on Tuesday.
Grucka covered the 3.1-mile course in 16:47. Stonington beat St. Bernard, 18-40, and Windham, 22-33.
Other scorers for the Bears were Brady deCastro (third, 19:38), Emerson Baltrukonis (fifth, 21:32), Colin Scherer (seventh, 21:58) and Michel Rodriguez (10th, 25:37).
Stonington next competes in the ECC championships at Norwich Golf Course on Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
