NORTH STONINGTON — Keith Zardies scored 11 points and came up with eight steals as Wheeler High beat Haddam-Killingworth, 44-40, in a nonleague boys basketball game on Thursday.
Haddam-Killingworth cut the Wheeler lead to two points late in the game, but Deondre Bransford scored on a putback and made a free throw to give the Lions a four-point lead.
The Cougars scored on their next possession, but fouled Wheeler's Kyle Kessler with seven seconds left. He made two free throws to push the Wheeler lead back to four points, 44-40.
"Our defense save our butts," Wheeler coach Neal Cobleigh said. "We played good hard man."
Bransford finished with eight points and 17 rebounds. Wyatt Elliott had 12 rebounds and Kessler finished with nine.
H-K dropped to 0-7 with the loss. Wheeler has won four straight to move to 6-3. The Lions next host Norwich Tech on Monday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
