WESTERLY — Dante Wilk hit two free throws with 4.8 seconds left to lift Westerly High over Cumberland, 45-43, in a Division I boys basketball game Friday at Federico Gym.
Wilk, who led the team in scoring with 18 points, was fouled on a drive to the basket.
Cumberland had tied the game with 22 seconds left on a pair of free throws.
"They have two very physical players on the boards and they gave us trouble," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "In the second half, we played well at times and we did a good job at the end. We may been a little tentative against their zone."
Westerly scored just five points in the first quarter and 24 in the first half. Brayden Chiaradio had five of his eight points in the first quarter off the bench.
Point guard Romello Hamelin contributed seven points and seven assists. Ben Gorman had six rebounds.
Cumberland fell to 6-14, 6-11. Westerly (15-5, 12-4) next hosts North Kingstown on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for Senior Night.
— Keith Kimberlin
