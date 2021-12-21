NORTH KINGSTOWN — Dante Wilk scored 19 points and hit a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter as Westerly High topped North Kingstown, 59-52, in a Division I boys basketball game Tuesday night.
Westerly (3-0, 2-0 Division I) was up two points with about 1½ minutes left when Wilk hit a 3 to give the Bulldogs a five-point lead. Westerly got a defensive stop on North Kingtown's ensuing possession to all but seal the win.
Wilk had a 3-pointer earlier in the fourth quarter when the Bulldogs outscored the Skippers, 18-12.
"Two of his three 3s came in the fourth quarter," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "We moved the ball a little better, and Ben Gorman and Marcus Haik got on the defensive glass and we were able to get out in transition."
Gorman led the team in rebounding with 11; Haik finished with nine. Jackson Ogle followed Wilk in scoring with 13 points and also had six rebounds.
North Kingstown dropped to 1-2, 1-2. Westerly next travels to Cumberland on Thursday for a 5 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.