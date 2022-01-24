EAST PROVIDENCE — Dante Wilk scored 23 points and Jackson Ogle finished with 18 as Westerly High overcame an early deficit and topped East Providence, 66-62, in a Division I boys basketball game Monday night.
Westerly trailed 18-6 after the first quarter.
"We missed a layup, a wide-open 3 and a layup to start the game. We could have been up 7-0. We were playing really well. We just weren't making our shots," Bulldogs coach Mike Gleason said.
Westerly bounced back in the second quarter with 26 points to lead by seven, 32-25, at the half.
"We played both ends better than we have any quarter this season," Gleason said. "We led the entire second half and we rebounded extremely well."
Ogle grabbed 10 rebounds to go with his 18 points. He scored eight of those points in the fourth quarter.
"I think Jackson had the best game of his career," Gleason said.
Wilk had nine rebounds, and Jesse Samo finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Marcus Haik contributed seven points and 10 rebounds.
"When Marcus is able to score, it opens up guys like Wilk and Samo," Gleason said.
Westerly, which has won three straight, was 17 of 23 (73.9%) from the free-throw line.
East Providence dropped to 7-4, 4-5 Division I. Westerly (11-2, 8-2 Division I) next travels to La Salle on Wednesday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
