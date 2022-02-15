WESTERLY — Dante Wilk scored 19 points and Jackson Ogle had 14 as Westerly High closed the regular season with a 63-60 Division I boys basketball win over North Kingstown on Senior Night.
Jesse Samo added eight points and led the team in rebounds with seven. Romello Hamelin had five assists.
"We gradually increased the lead every quarter and got everybody in the game," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "We took care of business."
Wilk, Ogle, Haik and Brayden Chiaradio are the team's seniors.
Westerly (16-5, 13-5 Division I) led 28-22 at the half. North Kingstown is 2-17, 1-17.
Westerly will be the No. 5 seed in the Division I tournament and host Cumberland on Friday at 7 p.m. in a preliminary-round game. The two teams played on Feb. 11 with the Bulldogs winning 45-43.
— Keith Kimberlin
