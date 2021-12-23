CUMBERLAND — Dante Wilk scored 12 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter and the Westerly High boys basketball team held off Cumberland, 62-52, in a Division I game Thursday night.
The Bulldogs led 14-5 after the first quarter, but the Clippers kept cutting into the lead, and by the end of the third quarter, it was down to two, 39-37.
But Wilk came to the rescue in the final period.
"We let them hang around, and they got within a few points of us," Westerly coach Mike Gleason said. "But we came out with a lot of energy in the fourth quarter, particularly Dante Wilk. He had 12 points in the fourth, with two 3s on consecutive possessions."
Gleason said Jackson Ogle also had a timely 3-pointer, "and that got us over the hump. Overall, it was another good win for us."
Ogle finished with 11 points, and Wilk had seven assists to go with his 16 points. Ben Gorman added 12 points, Marcus Haik had eight points and seven rebounds, and Romello Hamelin finished with four points, four rebounds and six assists.
Cumberland fell to 0-3, 0-2 Division I.
Westerly (4-0, 3-0) next hosts Stonington on Monday at 8 p.m. in the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament.
— Ken Sorensen
